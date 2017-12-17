Toronto-York subway extension is now officially open

After years of waiting, the Line 1 expansion opened Sunday morning allowing riders to travel to Downsview Park, York University and all the way to Vaughan.

The first expansion of Toronto's subway route in 15 years started at 8 a.m. from Sheppard West Station (formerly Downsview Station) and took travelers all the way to Vaughan.

As part of the celebration the TTC is free all day Sunday.

The six new stations along the extended 14-minute longer route include stops at Downsview Park, Finch West Station, York University, Pioneer Village, Highway 407 Station and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

Along with the new stops and 8.6 kilometers of new track, 2,811 parking spaces opened for the various stations. Parking lots could be used at the Finch West station with 347 spaces, Pioneer Village station with 1,881 spaces and Highway 407 station with 583 spaces.