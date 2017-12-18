'Anything goes:' Ideas sought on what to do with King Street Pilot public space

A giant game of Scrabble, ice sculptures, human foosball.

Or something else all together.

The city is calling on the public to submit ideas on what to do with the 19 new pedestrian spaces between the curb and the streetcar lane along Bathurst and Jarvis during the King St. pilot project.

The "Everyone is King: Design Build Competition," officially launching January 15, is soliciting designs for both temporary installations and parkettes. While Seattle has had Scrabble and Perth, Australia foosball, the competition is not limited to what's been done elsewhere.

"Anything goes," said councillor Joe Cressy.

"Think of Nuit Blanche not for one night but seasonal, think of the Waterfront's ice breakers running on an ongoing basis in the heart of the entertainment and financial district."

The city's goal is to have them up by April, and while the King St. pilot officially finishes at the end of December 2018, Cressy hopes some of the installations could become permanent. They'll be in the freed up pedestrain space between the curb and car lane. The Toronto sign for example, was supposed to be temporary for the Pan-Am Games, but people liked it so much it stuck.

"It's one of these, if you build it they will come, and if it works it will stay, philosophy," he said.

Fiona Champman, manager of pedestrian projects, transportation services, said adjacent businesses will get first dibs and remaining spots will be part of the competition.

"We're looking for ways to animate those new public spaces," she said.

While the city is looking for stamped drawings, done by architectural professionals for the parkettes, the temporary installation designs are open to anyone.

"It could be as simple as just putting a mural down on the road bed to something more complicated," she added.

While data from the University of Toronto and the TTC shows the pilot project has cut down on streetcar times, Torstar News Services reported last week that some local business owners are concerned it's hurting their bottom lines.

Cressy sees the competition as one way to draw more foot traffic.

"The more you improve a street, the more you turn it into a destination, the more it supports local business as well," he said.