Toronto raccoon acts as security guard in Shoppers Drug Mart

Another raccoon is trying to pass as a human in Toronto.

Just a week after 'Rocket the Raccoon' made headlines for sneaking on the TTC without paying a fare, one of its relatives is marking its territory in the drug store scene.

The four-legged creature was spotted monitoring the self-checkout area at the Leslie and Lakeshore location this weekend.

It can be seen sitting confidently on the ledge, daring customers to take an extra bag without adding a five cent charge to the till.

Either Shoppers has taken an entirely new approach on security or it's just another day in the life of a Toronto raccoon.

Regardless, this animal deserves a name to honour its courageous act. Give us a hand in the poll below.