Toronto raccoon acts as security guard in Shoppers Drug Mart
We've seen them on the TTC, in coffee shops and even on cranes. The latest adventure of a Toronto raccoon took place at the checkout of a local Shoppers Drug Mart.
Another raccoon is trying to pass as a human in Toronto.
Just a week after 'Rocket the Raccoon' made headlines for sneaking on the TTC without paying a fare, one of its relatives is marking its territory in the drug store scene.
The four-legged creature was spotted monitoring the self-checkout area at the Leslie and Lakeshore location this weekend.
It can be seen sitting confidently on the ledge, daring customers to take an extra bag without adding a five cent charge to the till.
Either Shoppers has taken an entirely new approach on security or it's just another day in the life of a Toronto raccoon.
Regardless, this animal deserves a name to honour its courageous act. Give us a hand in the poll below.
