Shooting in northwest Toronto sends 3 men to hospital
TORONTO — Three men were taken to hospital late Monday following a shooting in northwest Toronto.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10 p.m. (near Skyway Ave. and Dixon Rd.) for reports of a shooting in the area and paramedics located three victims.
One man believed to be in his 30s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The other two men suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects, nor a possible motive for the shootings.
No names have been released. (CP24)
