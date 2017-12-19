SIU called in when man injured after being followed by police

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating a crash in Mississauga, Ont,. that left a man with serious injuries.

The SIU says just before 5 p.m., Toronto police began following a driver who was suspected of being involved in a bank robbery.

The vehicle then became crashed into four other vehicles and the driver fled on foot, but was arrested a short time later.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury. It wasn't immediately clear if was injured during the crashes or the arrest.

The man's name and age have not been released.