Advent of Activism 15: What to give if you don't have money
Every day in December, we gave you ways to fight hopelessness. Here's how to keep that holiday spirit going into 2018 — even if you don't have a loonie to spare.
A
A
Our activism-themed advent series is coming to a close. Throughout December, we've been highlighting challenges facing Canada and the world — from asylum seekers facing an uncertain fate to dwindling Caribou to the opioid and mental health crises here at home.
Together, we can fight hopelessness and apathy. In that spirit, we've recommended carefully vetted charities where you can send your dollars to help promote a cause you care about.
But not everyone can give. We get that. So what can you do, if you don't have a dollar to spare?
HOW TO HELP
Volunteer
Most of the non-profits in our community couldn't do what they do without their armies of dedicated volunteers. Volunteer Toronto, Charity Village and the City of Toronto volunteering site keep lists of current volunteer opportunities.
Be a better neighbour
It's free to be kind! Random acts of kindness make the world go 'round. Organize a neighbourhood gathering. Help an elderly neighbour with chores and keep them company. Babysit for a stressed-out friend.
Be greener
Recycle. Compost. Bike, walk, take transit or carpool. Be more mindful of the garbage you produce and cut down on disposable stuff. Plant something. Every little bit helps.
Get involved
People in many positions of power run uncontested, especially in smaller communities. Important changes happen at the local level, and they can affect people's lives in a positive way.
So, run for something. Church council. Parent council. Union rep. Committee chair. Stand for the board of a non-profit you care about. Or go all-in and run for public office, or help out someone who is.
