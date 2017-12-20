Cyclist dies after being struck in Little Italy
Incident occurred around noon near College St. and Ossington Ave.
A cyclist has died after being struck early Wednesday afternoon in Little Italy.
It’s possible that the man fell off his bike before being struck around noon near College St. and Ossington Ave., Toronto police said, but it’s uncertain until a full investigation is completed.
The cyclist, who hasn’t been identified, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, and succumbed to his injuries about an hour later.
College St. is closed between Ossington Ave. and Shaw St. while the traffic reconstruction team investigates.
