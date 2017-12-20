Friday is the last day to visit the CBC Museum

The childhood memories of many Canadians will soon go into storage, as the CBC is set to close the museum and theatre on the ground floor of its Toronto broadcast centre.

Friday is the last day of operation before the spaces are shuttered to make way for a new TV studio at the 250 Front St. W. building.

According to a note recently sent to staff about the move: "Attendance and usage of these spaces continues to decline, and both would need sizeable investments to revitalize and modernize."

The museum, opened in 1994, displays artifacts from CBC TV and radio shows and productions, including the Friendly Giant's castle and the neighbourhood trolley from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

The future of the props and costumes is "in development," according to the note. Any vintage broadcasting equipment deemed significant by curators will be sent to new Canadian Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa.