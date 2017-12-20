News / Toronto

Man in custody after woman found dead in Richmond Hill, Ont., home: police

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — York regional police say they're seeking witnesses after a suspicious death in Richmond Hill, Ont.

They say officers found the body of a 28-year-old woman when they went to a home Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a woman being killed.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been arrested.

Homicide investigators are appealing to anyone with information to contact police.

 

