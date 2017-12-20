Prime minister, premier and Toronto mayor set to attend Shermans' memorial

TORONTO — Dignitaries including the prime minister are expected to attend a memorial service for billionaire philanthropist couple Barry and Honey Sherman, who were found dead last week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory are scheduled to join thousands on Thursday to celebrate the lives of the couple at the service in Mississauga, Ont.

Barry Sherman, 75, and his wife, Honey, 70, were found dead in their Toronto home last week.

Autopsy results showed the couple died from ligature neck compression.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case, but have only said the deaths are suspicious at this point.