Toronto signs that made the news in 2017 — from Honest Ed's to Sam the Record Man

It may have been the year of Trump, #MeToo and Meghan Markle, but in Toronto, 2017 was also the year of the sign. Metro takes a look.

Waterfront:

A 50-foot-tall driftwood sign just sprung up in front of the HTO Park beach. Commissioned by the Toronto Waterfront BIA and created by the Shore Land Arts, the #TOwaterfront sign is meant to be a focal point for more arts programming coming to the area through the winter. The bright pink sign, which will stand until spring, is almost an upgrade of another driftwood sign that appeared near Humber Bay shore last summer.

Sam The Record Man:

After a short hiatus, the sign made a comeback and is currently sitting atop the Toronto Public Health building outside Yonge and Dundas Square. The sign, long a Toronto attraction, was originally installed atop the music store of renowned Canadian promoter Sam Sniderman.

Toronto Sign touch-ups:

The landmark sign installed in front of city hall for the 2015 Pan Am Games saw a few makeovers this year. Back in May, city crews had to renovate parts of the colourful letters due to winter damage. They also added new features including a raccoon, maple leaf and love sign. In the spring, the sign became home to the TO Canada With Love campaign, with people plastering it with messages of diversity.

Honest Ed's:

After the Toronto bargain store closed down to pave way for a new development near Bloor and Bathurst, David Mirvish announced that the 30-foot-tall by 60-foot-wide Honest Ed's sign would be moved to the Ed Mirvish Theatre at its new location in the Yonge-Dundas area.

Trump topples: