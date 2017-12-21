James Forcillo facing additional charges, including perjury: SIU
Officer convicted in the 2013 Sammy Yatim shooting has been charged with perjury and attempting to obstruct justice.
The Toronto police officer convicted of attempted murder in the shooting death of a teen on a TTC streetcar in 2013 now faces additional charges of perjury and attempting to obstruct justice.
Const. James Forcillo, 34, was charged last month for breaching his bail conditions when he was found living with his fiancée, Sara Balderrama, though he was supposed to be under house arrest at a different location.
It’s unclear what prompted the additional charges, announced Thursday, but a news release from Toronto police said “after receiving information from the Special Investigations Unit, Toronto Police Service Professional Standards began a separate investigation.”
Forcillo has been in custody since Nov. 15.
He will appear in court on Dec. 29.
The Toronto police officer was convicted of attempted murder in 2016 in the shooting death of Sammy Yatim.
