Flooding forces some tenants at landmark Toronto skyscraper to relocate

Residents of the L Tower downtown are left wondering if the L stands for limbo, after intense flooding forced some tenants to relocate while building management repairs Monday’s damage.

Toronto Fire was called to the building, located near the Sony Centre by Yonge and Front Sts., on Monday at 9:50 a.m. after reports of flooding.

Firefighters found water from a mechanical room spilling from the fourth floor to the ground floor.

Construction at the condo building, which began in Jan. 2010 and wrapped up in Mar. 2016, will continue inside to address the severe damage.

Midrise resident Stephanie Hammond said she was on her way out to work when the alarm bells started ringing, with an announcement calling for everyone from the first to fourth floors to evacuate.

A video taken by Hammond shows water gushing down a concrete stairwell on the fourth floor.

Hammond said residents were told a fire sprinkler broke in the hydro vault. The building’s 10 elevators were shut down, which meant high-rise residents were left climbing up and down flights of stairs in the 59-storey tower.

“It was just a pretty crazy day. Not being able to use our elevators for almost a full 24 hours kind of caused a lot of chaos for everybody in the building,” Hammond said.

She commended security staff and management for helping to accommodate people with disabilities while the elevators were out of service.

“It’s just unfortunate that it happened so close to Christmas,” she said.

The pool, gym, and amenities are closed indefinitely as the repair continues.

Another resident, who tipped the Star off to the problem and wanted to remain anonymous over concern about the value of his property, said his friend and roommate had to be relocated to a hotel because they reside on one of the floors affected.

When contacted by the Star, the property management declined to comment.

In November, the L Tower was awarded the eighth spot on the best 10 new city skyscraper list by real estate data company Emporis. The building was designed by architect Daniel Libeskind’s firm.

A small crane has been immobile on top of the tower for several months.

Sam Crignano, a spokesperson for the Cityzen Development Group, told the Star in July that the crane was expected to be taken down by the end of the summer and replaced with another permanent one.

“That derrick is there to install a permanent BMU (building maintenance unit), a very elaborate crane arm to access the various parts of the building for maintenance reasons, including window-washing,” said Crignano. “That crane is being manufactured in Europe and it’s due to arrive this summer.”

The development company did not respond to the Star Thursday afternoon.

The work site and use of the crane were investigated by the Ministry of Labour in 2015.