First female mayor of Toronto June Rowlands dead at age 93

Toronto’s first female mayor, June Rowlands, has died at the age of 93.

Rowlands died Thursday at a long-term care facility in the Church and Wellesley neighbourhood, her son confirmed.

Elected in December 1991, Rowlands served as the city’s 60th mayor until 1994.

Rowlands won with 58 per cent of the vote, running against Jack Layton, then a city councillor, who collected 33 per cent. Analysts at the time suggested that the last-minute drop out of candidate Susan Fish, a moderate former Ontario Conservative cabinet minister, helped Rowlands push to victory.

“She had a lot of firsts,” said her son, Bruce Rowlands. “One first is one thing, but putting five or six of them in a row, that’s a whole different matter.”

He recalled her roles as the first woman to head the Toronto Transit Commission and the Metropolitan Toronto Police Commission, and serving as the city’s budget chief during her time on council.

“It makes me proud,” he said, his voice breaking.

Her term as mayor was the culmination of a long career in municipal politics that started when she was elected to city council in 1976.

Rowlands’ tenure as mayor included a highly publicized brush with Toronto-based pop group The Barenaked Ladies. The band was removed from a New Year’s Eve party at Nathan Phillips Square at the last minute, as city staff decided their name “objectifies women.”



The former mayor maintained she had no hand in the decision, writing in a letter to the Star in 1992 that the Protocol Office was responsible for scheduling. She reiterated in the letter that the group was not “banned permanently from playing at any city-sponsored events.”

She made her mark fighting for affordable housing and trying to preserve the city’s ravines and historical neighbourhoods.

Rowlands succeeded the decade-long reign of Arthur Eggleton, serving for two years until she Barbara Hall won the city’s for top bureaucratic post in 1994. She then retired from politics.

“She was obviously a significant advocate for women in politics,” Bruce said. “I suspect there would be more than a few women around that would give her a nod on the encouragement she could generate with the successes that she had.”

He counts his older sister, who ran as a Liberal candidate in Riverdale in 2011, among those women.

“There are important trailblazers that we need to recognize, and she was one of them,” said Ward 22 councillor Josh Matlow.

“I think it’s important to commemorate that service for so many years to her community here in midtown Toronto, and to the residents in Toronto.”

Matlow’s ward is home to Rowlands’ namesake park, located at Davisville Ave. and Mt. Pleasant Rd.

Bruce said his mother’s health was waning with age, and she died in her sleep.

The family is planning a memorial service for their mother in the new year.