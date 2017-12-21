Letters of Christmas past: Kids reveal what they want from Santa

Sharon would like a Pogo stick, Voula a new dress and Brucie a new nose for his teddy bear, which he's chewed to bits.

The kids who wrote these letters to Santa in the '50s and '60s are long grown up by now, but their whimsy and innocence remain in a unique collection of more than 70 letters to Santa housed in the Archives of Ontario.

Open to the public at the archives' North York location, the letters are part of the T. Eaton Company Ltd. collection. Decades ago, children from the GTA wrote to Santa, care of the now-shuttered department store's toy land.

"For some reason they didn't make their way up to the North Pole. But the fascinating thing is that we then now have these letters in our collections," said Jay Young, outreach officer at the Archives of Ontario.

"It's kind of neat, some of the vintage toys they reference, but then also, just kids being kids, there are some pretty hilarious lines."

One child tells Santa not to come down the chimney because he might land in the furnace. Another admits she has been "half good and half bad."

Some are more sweet than others. One boy's letter cuts right to the chase with the items he'd like under the tree.