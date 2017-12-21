Man charged, 2 others sought in death of woman in Richmond Hill, Ont., home

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — York regional police say a man is facing charges and they're seeking two other people in the death of a 28-year-old woman in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Police say the body of Shelby Goldhar of Richmond Hill was found Wednesday morning when officers went to a home after receiving a report that a woman had been killed.

They say Clifford Campsall of Richmond Hill is charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Investigators say Canada-wide warrants have been issued for 25-year-old Felicia Land and 24-year-old Nikita Pouzanov, both of Richmond Hill.