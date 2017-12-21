Metrolinx cuts Bombardier vehicle order by more than half

Metrolinx has reduced its order for light rail vehicles from Bombardier by more than half, after a protracted legal dispute over the Quebec-based company’s ability to fulfill the contract.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster confirmed Thursday that the agency has cut the order to 76 vehicles from 182. The value of the contract has been reduced to $392 million from $770 million, and the new deal includes stricter penalties if Bombardier doesn’t deliver on time.

Verster said the agreement was hammered out through negotiations with Bombardier over the past seven or eight weeks.

“It’s really important to give suppliers the chance to succeed, and if they don’t they need to bear the commercial consequences,” he said.

“I do run our organization as a business… this is what any business would have done facing this type of exposure.”

Metrolinx, which is the arms-length agency of the provincial government in charge of transportation for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, placed the order in 2010, and planned to run the vehicles on the Eglinton Crosstown, Finch West, and other Toronto-area LRT lines.

However, the agency will now run the Bombardier vehicles on the Crosstown only.

Under the original deal, Bombardier was liable for only $1,500 a day for each late vehicle. Meanwhile, Metrolinx has said it is on the hook to pay the consortium building the Crosstown up to $500,000 a day if the vehicles are late.

Verster wouldn’t say what the new, harsher penalties for Bombardier are, citing the confidentiality of the deal’s terms. But he said the new penalties would mitigate any financial liability for Metrolinx if Bombardier doesn’t deliver on time.

The two parties became locked in a bitter dispute over the order last year, when Metrolinx filed a notice of intent to terminate the deal. The agency claimed that Bombardier had yet to supply the first prototype vehicles and had failed to deliver on its contractual obligations.

Bombardier responded by taking the agency to court, and scored a victory in April when a judge ruled Metrolinx couldn’t terminate the order without going through a dispute resolution process outlined in the contract.

That dispute process is now over.

In May, Metrolinx inked a $528-million vehicle order with one of Bombardier’s competitors, the French company Alstom. The agency described it as a back-up in case Bombardier failed to deliver on the original order.

Metrolinx intends to use 17 of the 61 Alstom cars on the Finch West LRT, but could still use the balance of the order on the Crosstown if Bombardier doesn’t live up to the reduced contract.

Verster said he hoped that wouldn’t be necessary.

“We are confident that we have given them every opportunity to succeed,” he said of Bombardier.