Temporary shelter beds open at Exhibition Place to provide winter refuge

Toronto has taken the unprecedented step of converting part of the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place into a round-the-clock winter refuge for homeless Torontonians.

Part of city council’s response to an alarming surge in Torontonians with nowhere to live, many of them refugees, the Better Living Centre will open with spots for 20 people — their choice of cots or mats, with shower facilities — and expand to 100 spots by mid-January, city officials said Thursday.

“These are spots that are real and that will bring people in from the winter cold,” Councillor Joe Mihevc, standing alongside Mayor John Tory, told reporters at a morning news conference.

“They are for most part not full shelter beds but do address in the very short term, for this winter, the crisis of overflowing drop-ins and shelter facilities.”

City council heard this month that city shelters are at 95-per-cent capacity, above the 90-per-cent mandated maximum. The bed shortage, driven by refugees arriving in Toronto, soaring rents and almost no vacancy, comes as homeless Torontonians die, most never reaching age 50.

Council voted to find 400 new shelter and respite spaces — either within existing shelters, or in other city-owned sites, or in motels already hosting overflow residents including many refugee families — on top of a staff-recommended increase, and work to find sites for three new permanent shelters.

But council rejected a bid to urgently add 1,000 new shelter beds and to ask the federal Department of National Defence to immediately open the armouries at Moss Park and Fort York with overflow beds, an emergency winter tactic used in the past.

Tory called the Better Living Centre “perfectly appropriate, the most suitable place” — city-owned, open around the clock, accessible by TTC buses that will stop at the front door and to which city staff will arrange transportation help for those who need it. The federal government charged Toronto $4,200 a day for use of the armouries and said homeless people had to leave during the day while government staff worked.

Cathy Crowe, a street nurse and advocate for services for homeless people who had called for use of the armouries, said she is “cautiously awaiting more details” on the Better Living Centre opening but called it a “huge step” that could save lives.

“It's certainly needed. It's absolutely necessary. My biggest concern is they are calling it a winter respite centre and not an emergency shelter and the difference being they’re seeing it for just this cold weather,” Crowe said. “There’s no magical place for people to go come April.”

City shelters have mandated standards regarding space and services, she noted, that don’t apply to respite spaces.

The Better Living Centre is a “big, vacuous space that will work, just like the armouries would,” Crowe said, but she urged the city to open 100 beds now rather than ramp up capacity over weeks.

“People would consider going in (the Better Living Centre) that are currently staying outside because they're afraid of the heavy crowding and violence,” now in city warming centres, she said.

City staff are working on identifying locations for three new permanent housing shelters to help relieve the pressure. Tory acknowledged protests from future neighbours slow that down but said that, when he got involved in past consultations, residents often came around once they got answers.

Homeless Torontonians “are our fellow citizens, we need to have shelters across the city because the need is across city,” he said.

Council has asked the federal and provincial governments to help pay for $20 million in forecast refugee costs through 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier Kathleen Wynne joined Tory at Pearson airport to welcome refugees and given them winter wear in a 2015 photo-op that got international attention.