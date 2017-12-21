SIU clears officer in shooting of man near Yonge-Dundas Square last year

The Toronto police officer who shot a 39-year-old man near Yonge-Dundas Square in August 2016 has been cleared by the Special Investigations Unit.

The shooting occurred after the suspect stabbed a 66-year-old man near the square on Aug. 8.

According to the SIU report released Thursday, the suspect approached the older man and stabbed him in the back. The suspect then hit the man with his fist and the stabbing victim fell to the ground, where he was kicked and punched by the suspect.

Police arrived on the scene at around 6 a.m. and confronted the man on Dundas St. between Yonge and Bay Sts.

When police arrived, they ordered the man to drop his knife, but he refused.

The suspect then charged at the police and “came within approximately one to four metres of the (officer) when the (officer) discharged his firearm, hitting the (man) multiple times in the shoulder and torso,” the investigation found.

The shooting victim was then rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and underwent surgery.

The stabbing victim was also transported to hospital with a knife-wound and was released shortly afterwards.

SIU Director Tony Loparco said in the report that the officer’s actions were reasonable under the circumstances because he had “reasonable grounds to believe that force or a threat of force was being used against him and/or his partner.”

“He discharged his firearm for the purpose of defending or protecting himself and his partner from that threat of serious bodily harm and/or death,” Loparco added.