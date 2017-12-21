Today expected to be busiest for pre-holiday travel at Toronto airport: GTAA
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says Thursday will be the busiest day for pre-holiday travel — so its telling passengers to be ready.
TORONTO — The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says today is expected to be the busiest day for pre-holiday travel at Pearson International Airport.
The GTAA says more than 130,000 passengers are expected to go through the airport today.
It also predicts nearly 2.7 million passengers will travel through the airport between Dec. 17 and Jan. 7.
The GTAA says holiday travellers can make their trip easier by reserving a parking spot, packing light and leaving holiday gifts unwrapped in carry-on luggage.
The GTAA says more than 44 million passengers travelled through Toronto Pearson in 2016.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated Pearson is the 2nd busiest international airport in North America.
