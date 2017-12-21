A white Christmas? Snow in the forecast for Toronto ahead of holidays

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Wednesday afternoon for snow in Toronto Thursday night.

Five to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Thursday night and Friday morning, the forecaster says.

“Snow is forecast to begin falling late Thursday afternoon” before it tapers off by Friday morning, the statement said.

“Motorists should be prepared for reductions to visibility and poor winter travelling conditions Thursday evening into Friday. The Friday morning rush hour commute could be particularly slow and messy.”

The weather agency also said some regions could experience 10 to 15 centimetres of precipitation if they’re under a heavy band of snow.

According to the forecast, an entire week of snow is expected, so there’s a good chance it will be a white Christmas.

Wednesday will have an overnight low of -7 C with some flurries. The temperature Thursday and Friday will hover around -4 C before rising to 1 C at the start of the weekend.

It will then dip back down to -2 C for Sunday, which will have a 30-per-cent chance of snow and an overnight low of -7 C.