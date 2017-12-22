Snow slows commute on busiest shopping day of the year

Don’t expect a smooth commute Friday morning as more snow is falling in the GTA, cancelling Toronto and York Region school buses.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto on Wednesday afternoon for five to 10 centimetres of snow on Thursday night and into Friday morning, and now there is an additional two to four centimetres expected.

Environment Canada is also calling for freezing drizzle later in the evening, making the rush hour commute home even messier.

“Motorists should be prepared for poor winter travelling conditions. The rush hour commute could be particularly slow and messy this morning,” said the alert.

It will be a high of - 2 C and cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of freezing drizzle or flurries late this evening and overnight when the temperature will drop to - 3 C.

For those rushing to the shops at the last minute, the snow won’t be the only thing causing delays; according to Interac, today is anticipated to be the busiest shopping day of the year.

There could be as many as 25 million debit transactions performed today alone, Interac projects. Their results come from online surveys of Canadian residents, 40 per cent who say the financial pressure of the holidays is one of the aspects they dislike the most. The absolute worst thing about the holidays, though? According to 68 per cent of the surveyed Canadians, it’s the crowded stores and malls, making this Friday a trial for shoppers.

Thinking of driving to the shops today? The city of Toronto is reminding Torontonians to avoid parking their vehicles on the sidewalk as snow plows will be out during the day.

Students might be disappointed because even though buses are cancelled, schools remain open.

School buses are cancelled for:

Toronto District School Board

Toronto Catholic District School Board

York Region District School Board

York Region Catholic District School Board

Halton District School Board (Zone 3)

Halton Catholic District School Board (Zone 3)

Durham Catholic District School Board (Zones 1, 2 and 3)

Buses for Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School are running normally.