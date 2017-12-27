Crash on Highway 401 ramp leaves one person dead, another injured
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — One person is dead and another person is in hospital condition after a two-vehicle crash on a ramp linking Toronto's Don Valley Parkway to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401.
Toronto paramedics say the collision happened at about 6 a.m.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition.
The ramp remains closed as police conduct an investigation.
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Beautiful skylines, squirrel statues, goats and a profound love of Toronto
-
Views
Hume: Toronto's new subway extension is beautiful, but it's not the line we should've built
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
Quiet on set: TV critic moonlights as an extra in Frankie Drake Mysteries