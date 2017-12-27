'Party inside:' Expect a cold New Year's Eve ahead, Environment Canada says

Get the Netflix and the space heater ready; it looks like it's going to be so cold on New Year's Eve, you won't feel guilty about staying in.

Peter Kimbell, warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said he expects the extreme cold warning currently in effect for Toronto will be lifted Thursday because there won't be a cold wind.

"But that's not to say that it won't continue to be cold, because it will continue to be cold," Kimbell said.

Temperatures are forecast to be at least seven degrees below normal until the second of January and "probably continuing cold for a couple days beyond that," he added.

Wednesday's temperature was -10 C, but felt like -19 C with the windchill, according to Environment Canada. Sunday, Dec. 31 is forecast at -13 C, dropping to -17 C at night.

While temperatures are "close to records" at the moment, "for the following nights we'll be definitely below normal but within normal range," Kimbell explained.

While he's not comfortable making a prediction about the rest of the winter and prefers to stick to the short-term forecast, he is confident about his New Year's Eve advice: