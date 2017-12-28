Blackout hits 11,000 hydro customers in Whitby, Ont.; restoration time TBD
WHITBY, Ont. — A power blackout is affecting a large portion of Whitby, Ont., east of Toronto.
Whitby Hydro says about 11,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in an area bordered by Highway 407 south to Rossland Rd., and east-west from Highway 412 to Garrard Rd.
The utility has not said what has caused the blackout, nor when it expects repairs to be completed.
The outage arrives on a morning when it feels like minus 31 with the wind chill.
