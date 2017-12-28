First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has "very hairy ears"

TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf on Christmas Eve.

The zoo says both mom, Zohari, and baby are doing well, with the calf weighing 62.3 kilograms at birth.

The tourist park says this is the first white rhinoceros to be born at the Toronto Zoo in 27 years.

Zohari and her calf are not yet visible to the public.

The gestation period for a white rhino is upwards of 500 days and usually only one calf is born at a time.