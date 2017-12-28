First white rhinoceros born at Toronto Zoo in 27 years has "very hairy ears"
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The Toronto Zoo says a seven-year-old white rhinoceros gave birth to a male calf on Christmas Eve.
The zoo says both mom, Zohari, and baby are doing well, with the calf weighing 62.3 kilograms at birth.
The tourist park says this is the first white rhinoceros to be born at the Toronto Zoo in 27 years.
Zohari and her calf are not yet visible to the public.
The gestation period for a white rhino is upwards of 500 days and usually only one calf is born at a time.
The zoo says the baby is big, strong, nursing more than expected and has very hairy ears.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Matt Elliott: Beautiful skylines, squirrel statues, goats and a profound love of Toronto
-
Views
Hume: Toronto's new subway extension is beautiful, but it's not the line we should've built
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Views
Quiet on set: TV critic moonlights as an extra in Frankie Drake Mysteries