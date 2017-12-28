It's official: Toronto is colder than Hell (... Norway)
Yes it's almost normal for this time of year...but we're still freezing.
We already know we'll be welcoming 2018 on an extremely cold night. But just how cold is it?
Here are five famously frigid places currently warmer than Toronto, which is sitting at -12 without the windchill.
Moscow, Russia
If anyone knows winter as well as Canadians, it's Russians. But it's a balmy 1 C in the Russian capital, according to the weather network.
Reykjavík, Iceland
It may not be as popular a tourist destination in winter months, but right now it's looking pretty pleasant at -3 C.
Nuuk, Greenland
Still not as cold as Toronto. Only -6.
Copenhagen, Denmark
Danes may be still in deep “hygge,” a special Nordic kind of coziness, for the holiday season but there's really no reason for them not to be outside. It's only 3 C.
Hell, Norway
It's only -2 in Hell. Name aside, it doesn't sound so bad.
