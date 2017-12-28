Unclear if Mayor Tory crossed a line in discussing Sherman investigation with police

Current and former Police Services Board members are split on whether Mayor John Tory acted appropriately when he expressed the Sherman family’s concerns to the Toronto police chief about the investigation into Barry and Honey Sherman’s deaths.

Sherman family members relayed concerns to Tory that they were finding out information about the investigation in the media before hearing it from police, the mayor’s spokesperson Don Peat said in an email.

Tory, a member of the police board, informed Chief Mark Saunders of the family’s concerns “dispassionately” and did not make any requests to police, the statement said.

“It is not unusual for the Mayor to talk to grieving families to offer condolences… he listens to their concerns and relays those concerns to the relevant city department or agency,” Peat wrote in the email.

The bodies of Barry and Honey Sherman were found Dec. 15 inside their home at 50 Old Colony Rd. where police continued to investigate on Thursday. The cause of death has been deemed ligature neck compression and an investigation is ongoing to determine further information about the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Tory’s actions fall within a grey area of the Police Services Act, which governs all board members, said former police services board chair Alok Mukherjee.

What Tory did for the Sherman family “creates the impression that a prominent family has special access to policing services,” said Mukherjee, who retired from the Police Services Board in 2015, and became a visiting professor at Ryerson University’s department of criminology and office of equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Whether this is true or not does not matter. Not every family or person has the ability to get the city’s mayor to be their spokesperson on a police investigation.”

Under the Act, no board member is allowed to give orders or directions to any member of the police force, or direct the chief on day-to-day operations of the force.

However, it is unclear if Tory’s comments, as arguably the most powerful police board member, constitute a direction, or will have influence on how police communicate during an ongoing investigation, said Mukherjee.

“It is immaterial in what language the family’s concern is conveyed,” Mukherjee said. “What might matter is how the member of the police service, presumably the chief, construes it.”

He added that even if Tory simply talks about how police are communicating information, it could still be part of their investigation.

Sources told the Star and other media outlets that homicide detectives were pursuing a theory that it was a murder-suicide. The family, however, has strongly rejected that scenario.

As has been previously reported, the family conducted their own forensic autopsy on the bodies of the Shermans before their burial last week and has hired Klatt Investigations to probe the couple’s deaths.

Saunders met with the Sherman family before Christmas, Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash confirmed.

Pugash declined to comment when asked about whether it was typical for the mayor to convey concerns to Toronto police on behalf of families.

Police Services board member and Toronto councillor Shelley Carroll said she was surprised when she heard Tory had shared the Sherman family’s concerns with police. While she recognized the mayor does meet with families of alleged victims in high profile investigations, “to then turn around and speak to police is different,” she said.

“In my ward (Don Valley East), we tell families they can reach out for support or help from us, but we make it clear there are limits on what we can do. You generally do not speak to police on behalf of the family.”

Unsurprised by the mayor’s actions was Councillor Chin Lee. Also a police board member, Lee said it is expected that elected officials act as a “conduit” between the public and police, especially when a case is high profile and there’s “speculation going on.

“He was not ordering police to do anything. He was just providing information.”

While it is not unusual for the mayor to talk to grieving families or offer them condolences, it is highly unusual for a board member to express concerns publicly or privately about a police investigation, Mukherjee said.