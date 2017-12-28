What to do on New Year's Eve for those willing to brave the cold
Get off the couch, bundle up, and ring in the New Year with any one of these fun options this year.
Yes, it'll be a cold night. But the TTC and GO Transit will be offering free services, so who wants to stay locked inside? Here are a few options for those willing to leave the house.
Run into 2018:
For the seventh time in a row, brave Torontonians will celebrate the arrival of the new year by participating in a five-kilometre midnight run in Liberty Village. Grab a warm drink at the post-race party, where top finishers will also receive awards. Details about the run and registration can be found at midniteruntoronto.com.
City fireworks:
Nathan Phillips Square will be abuzz with activities on New Year's Eve. The lineup includes a variety of local performers, including young Somali-Canadian musician OBUXUM, hip hop talent Nino Brown and dancehall duo Bonjay. A fireworks show will commence at midnight, orchestrated by Group Fiatlux-Ampleman. Plus, you can skate for free on the city hall rink. More details at toronto.ca/nps.
Stay warm and cozy:
Dreaming of a New Year’s Eve spent in sunglasses and a robe with a cocktail in hand, but also want to be among your fellow humans? You’re in luck. For the sixth year in a row, the Hot Docs cinema will screen The Big Lebowski, complete with an on-screen countdown and a White Russian bar in the lobby. Doors open at 8 p.m., with tickets ranging from $9 to $22. More details at hotdocs.ca.
Celebrate on the cheap:
Getting around shouldn't put you back, with the TTC, GO Transit and UPX offering free rides after 7 p.m. on Sunday. As for your destination? The Drake Commissary, located on the West Toronto Rail Path, is throwing a no-cover, no-prix fixe party. Call ahead to reserve a space or visit drakecommissary.ca.
For the big spender:
It's been a tough year, so why not treat yourself? Grab a ticket for the Ripley's Aquarium of Canada New Year's Eve bash. It costs $90 plus tax, and the dress code is "to impress." Pricey, but hey — sharks. It's a 19+ event with full bars throughout and live music, so leave the kids at home. Starts at 9 p.m. Check out their website for more details.
