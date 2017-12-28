What to do on New Year's Eve for those willing to brave the cold

Yes, it'll be a cold night. But the TTC and GO Transit will be offering free services, so who wants to stay locked inside? Here are a few options for those willing to leave the house.

Run into 2018:

For the seventh time in a row, brave Torontonians will celebrate the arrival of the new year by participating in a five-kilometre midnight run in Liberty Village. Grab a warm drink at the post-race party, where top finishers will also receive awards. Details about the run and registration can be found at midniteruntoronto.com.

City fireworks:

Nathan Phillips Square will be abuzz with activities on New Year's Eve. The lineup includes a variety of local performers, including young Somali-Canadian musician OBUXUM, hip hop talent Nino Brown and dancehall duo Bonjay. A fireworks show will commence at midnight, orchestrated by Group Fiatlux-Ampleman. Plus, you can skate for free on the city hall rink. More details at toronto.ca/nps.

Stay warm and cozy:

Dreaming of a New Year’s Eve spent in sunglasses and a robe with a cocktail in hand, but also want to be among your fellow humans? You’re in luck. For the sixth year in a row, the Hot Docs cinema will screen The Big Lebowski, complete with an on-screen countdown and a White Russian bar in the lobby. Doors open at 8 p.m., with tickets ranging from $9 to $22. More details at hotdocs.ca.

Celebrate on the cheap:

Getting around shouldn't put you back, with the TTC, GO Transit and UPX offering free rides after 7 p.m. on Sunday. As for your destination? The Drake Commissary, located on the West Toronto Rail Path, is throwing a no-cover, no-prix fixe party. Call ahead to reserve a space or visit drakecommissary.ca.

For the big spender: