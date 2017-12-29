City of Toronto monitoring weather for NYE celebrations

The extreme cold has already put part of Ottawa's New Year's Eve celebration on ice, and now Toronto officials are watching the weather closely and discussing whether to cancel the official outdoor city bash.

The city's special events unit - which does all the programming for the city events such as Nuit Blanche, Winterlicious/Summerlicious and the Cavalcade of Lights - is currently in consultations with Toronto Public Health, Toronto Police and paramedics about celebrations at Nathan Phillips Square planned for Sunday.

"Quite frankly we're still assessing the weather," said Salim Rachid, senior communications advisor for the city. "It's a coordinated effort. We don't have any changes as of yet. Everything is going on as planned, but we don't know the final decision."

A huge party is set for Sunday evening to usher in the new year with a lineup of live music performers, fireworks and an outdoor skating party.

The city is still under an extreme cold weather alert with the temperature sitting at about -13 C Friday. Environment Canada forecasts -15 on Sunday.

The deep freeze has caused the cancellation of part of New Year's Canada 150 closing celebrations at Ottawa's Parliament Hill.

Organizers told the Canadian Press Friday that they’ve cancelled musical entertainment and DJs for the Canada 150 closing events, but will go ahead with fireworks and a laser show scheduled for midnight. “We invite all Canadians and visitors to consider the extreme weather conditions and to dress warmly and prepare accordingly to prevent frostbite and other injuries,’’ said Canadian Heritage in a statement Friday.

Rachid said the city of Toronto will be updating the public as soon as a final decision is made about Nathan Phillips Square.

"As of now, there's no changes," he said.