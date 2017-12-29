Toronto scales down public New Year's Eve festivities due to extreme cold

TORONTO — New Year's Eve celebrations at Toronto city hall will be scaled down due to the extreme cold.

The city said Friday the festivities will now begin shortly before midnight with a DJ set, followed by a countdown to the New Year and a fireworks display.

The event was previously scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and include live music and dance performances.

Toronto officials say they will continue to monitor weather conditions ahead of the celebration and will make more adjustments if necessary.

The city has been under an extreme cold weather alert since Christmas Day.