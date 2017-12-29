Cold hard reality: Weather Network’s prediction of rough winter coming to fruition in GTA

A month after conflicting predictions by the country’s top two weather forecasters, it looks like the Weather Network’s warning of a rough winter is shaping up to be the winner, unfortunately.

On Nov. 21, Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips said this year’s La Nina — a weather system of cooler-than-normal sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean that usually leads to classic Canadian winters — wasn’t going to be strong enough to bring the snow and storms that the Weather Network chief meteorologist Chris Scott said his team had predicted.

“Egg on my face is something I deal with a lot,” Phillips said Thursday. “I thought La Nina would — not fade away — but I thought it would be weak. Well, it’s grown in strength.”

After three consecutive days of the city being under an extreme cold weather alert, Toronto had a record-breaking low of -22 C without wind chill on Thursday morning, shattering the -18 C record held for 57 years. It was the coldest Dec. 28 in the 80 years the city has been measuring temperatures at Pearson.

Toronto was colder than the North Pole, which was around -18 C, Phillips said.

“If you want it to be warmer, head north,” Phillips quipped.

Scott — whose team stuck to a forecast of a “winter that would pack more of a punch” from the beginning — said the signs they saw in November are consistent with what we’re seeing now. But even he called the severity of the current cold “impressive.”

Phillips pointed out that he did predict that this year would be colder than last, but also said to “give it a chance — I was telling you what the situation would be for the (entire) winter period.”

We are, after all, still technically only a week into winter. And yet Thursday was colder than the coldest moment of last winter, Phillips said, which was about -14 C in January.

The timeline for the next few weeks is one Phillips and Scott agree on: the current cold, which Scott is calling “one of the longest and most intense cold snaps,” may start to ease up slightly in the second half of January.

“We’ve still got a lot of winter to come (but) we’re already acclimatized to it,” Phillips said. “We know where our parka and balaclava is, so anything that Mother Nature throws at us of equal amounts later on will just be ‘gee another cold moment.’”

However, the coldest moment of the winter is typically the last week of January, according to Phillips, so we may have to wait until then to see if we’re better off moving to the North Pole to thaw out.

“We actually haven’t seen any blockbuster storms yet this winter, but as warmer air starts to fight back against the cold, the biggest storms are likely yet to come,” Scott said.

Does Phillips feel he lost this so-called “battle of the forecasts?”

“It’s looking like (Scott’s) certainly ahead, but he might even begrudgingly hope that it not continue,” Phillips said.

Scott wasn’t chortling over what looks like a win for the Weather Network.

“One thing about weather forecasting — you learn to be humble,” Scott said. “Mother Nature is ultimately in control.”

They both know there’s a lot of winter left to come.