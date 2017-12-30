News / Toronto

No winning ticket for Friday night's $26 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO —  No winning ticket was sold for the $26 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Jan. 5 will grow to approximately $35 million.

