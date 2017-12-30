One man seriously injured after shooting in Toronto's west end

A man is in critical condition after a shooting near the Jane and Finch area late Friday night.

Police rushed to the area of Tobermory Drive and Potsdam Road around midnight after sound of gunshots was heard, Const. David Hopkinson said.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, believed to be in his late 20s, was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.