Ontario's police watchdog investigates fatal shooting west of Toronto
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating a fatal police-involved shooting west of Toronto.
The Special Investigations Unit says Peel Regional Police were called to a disturbance at a Mississauga, Ont., home at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The agency says that when officers arrived, a man had already left the area.
The SIU says officers found the man nearby, and an officer shot his firearm after an interaction, striking the man.
The man, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
The agency says one officer is the subject of the investigation, and five others witnessed the interaction.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
