Police investigating after body, 'suspicious package' found in Oshawa home
OSHAWA, Ont. — Police say they're working to remove a suspicious package from a home in Oshawa, Ont., where a person died under suspicious circumstances.
Durham Regional Police Const. George Tudos says residents of neighbouring homes have been asked to leave while police investigate the contents of the package, but says there's no public risk at this time.
He says investigators have not released details about the package or the identity of the dead person found in the basement of the home.
He says one person has been arrested in the suspicious death, but released no other details.
The investigation continues.
