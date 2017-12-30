SIU investigating after man shot dead by police in Mississauga
The SIU said a police officer discharged his firearm and shot the suspect. The man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The province's police watchdog is investigating after a man was fatally shot following an interaction with police officers in Mississauga Saturday morning.
Peel police rushed to a home in the area Tomken Rd. and Rathburn Rd. E. around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a party with a weapon.
When police arrived, the man had already left the area, the Special Investigations Unit said. The man was later located on Torino Cres., where he got involved in an interaction with police.
The police watchdog has assigned six investigators and three forensic investigators to the case. They are urging anyone who may have information to contact them.
The SIU investigates incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
