2 winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
TORONTO — There are two winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot, making each worth $2.5 million.
One ticket was sold in Ontario and the other in Quebec.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Jan. 3 will be approximately $5 million.
