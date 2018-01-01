Frigid temperatures likely to continue for first week of 2018

Toronto won’t be feeling any relief from the frigid conditions as minus double-digit temperatures are here to stay for at least one more week.

The city continues to be under an extreme cold warning for the first day of 2018. Monday began with temperatures hovering around -30 C with the wind chill, Environment Canada says. Temperatures are expected to rise to a high of -9 C, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. It will also be windy with winds gusting to 50 km/hr. The low will be -19 C feeling more like -27 C.

The cold-snap, which shortened New Year’s Eve celebrations across the province, has also cancelled the annual Toronto Polar Bear Dip for the first time in 13 years.

Organizers said in a statement on Facebook that it was cancelled due to the icy conditions at Sunnyside Beach and the lack of resources to ensure participant safety. They are looking to reschedule the event in a later date.

On Tuesday, windy conditions will continue with a mix of sun and cloud. The daytime high will be -7 C and a low of -12 C. Minus double digit numbers will be back in the middle of the week. It’ll be cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries and a high of -10 C on Wednesday. Temperatures will dip down to -17 C in the evening.

Temperatures will drop Thursday and Friday with an expected high of -15 C, Environment Canada forecasts. Evenings will be much colder with temperatures dropping to -21 C and -22 C, respectively.

The extreme cold weather conditions in the city that started over the Christmas holidays have also renewed calls from homeless advocates for the city to open every available respite centre including the armouries.