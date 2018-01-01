One dead, three seriously injured in separate New Year’s Day collisions
The first collision happened near Evergreen Brick Works while the other happened near Highway 401 and Neilson Rd.
One man is dead following a single vehicle rollover near the Evergreen Brick Works early Monday morning.
The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Bayview Ave. and Pottery Rd., west of Don Valley Parkway. A car flipped over and ended up in a ditch, Const. David Hopkinson said.
When officers arrived, they found a man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said. He was the lone occupant of the car.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Police closed the intersection for investigation but it has since reopened.
Around 1:40 a.m., two vehicles collided in the area of Neilson Rd. and Highway 401 in Scarborough, said Traffic Services Sgt. Murray Campbell.
Three people, one suffering life-threatening injuries and the other two treated for serious injuries, were rushed to hospital, said Campbell. Toronto paramedics said they’ve also taken four others to hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the collision is still unknown.
