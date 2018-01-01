Toronto homicides show troubling decline in clearance rates

Lurking beneath Toronto’s 61 homicides in 2017 — a drop from last year’s 73 but about average over the past two decades — is the continuing troubling trend of declining clearance rates.

Police this year arrested, or issued arrest warrants, for murder suspects in 25 of Toronto’s 61 homicides recorded in 2017, a clearance rate of 41 per cent which is one of the lowest on record.

The solve rate jumps to 82 per cent when something other than a gun was used to end a life. (These figures do not include the shocking hanging deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman. Toronto police continue to investigate and have said only that the deaths are “suspicious.”)

The number of suspects arrested in homicides involving a firearm this year — most linked to street gang activity — plummets to just 18 per cent, though Chief Mark Saunders cautions a year-end tally is an “unfair characterization for that discussion.”

“Give it more time, these cases do take time, and they are solved,” Saunders said recently during a sit-down interview.

During the 1980s and early ’90s, police solved between 85 and 95 per cent of homicides a year. Clearance rates began nosediving in the mid 1990s to the mid-50s, tied to the rise in gang-related and stranger-to-stranger killings which are harder to solve.

Low clearance rates, especially connected to gang-related homicides, is not unique to Toronto and is a phenomenon experienced by police forces throughout North America.

They typically involve a gun, elusive motives and fewer direct connections between the victim and killer.

So homicide investigators, arguably more than anything else, need community co-operation — which Saunders insists police are getting. In 95 per cent of the cases detectives “do know who did it,” based on what they’re hearing in the street, he said. Saunders is a former homicide detective and one time unit commander of the squad.

He rejects the suggestion that a “fragmented relationship” between police and marginalized communities is at the root of the problem.

“Members of the community are talking to us . . . but they’re not talking to us from a ‘I’m going to get in the stand and testify and go on video,’ ” he says. Witnesses and people in the know have very real fear of retaliation and intimidation.

“I’ve had homicide cases where I’ve had the entire street gang in court every day giving cut eye to the witnesses.”

It’s not an unwarranted fear. Ask family and friends and police of 2009 murder victim Kenneth Mark, killed in the west end by young men after testifying against them in court.

There are other explanations for the lower clearance rate for gun and gang crime.

Toronto Police Association president Mike McCormack has suggested the ban on the controversial practice of carding — where front-line officers used to stop, question and document their random interactions — has made the force “reactive not proactive.”

One Toronto Police Service insider familiar with homicide cases, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said while officers are still encouraged to talk and built rapport with members of the public, some don’t bother because they fear they’ll be accused of racial profiling.

“Honestly, officers are scared to do that approach,” the person said.

But even brazen downtown shootings remain unsolved.

On Sept. 16, a video camera captured a suspected gunman moments before and after realtor Simon Giannini, 54, was shot while dining at Michael’s steak house on Simcoe St.

Saunders says the conviction rate is the truest measure of the homicide squad’s performance. It’s up to the broader justice system to come up with ways to encourage witness participation.

For instance, he would like witnesses to be able to appear in court via satellite, “somewhere else, why does it have to be right there in that location,” he said.