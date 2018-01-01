Stone cold in Toronto: Social media helps keep Polar Bear Dip going

The main event may be cancelled, but as far as these dedicated Toronto Polar Bear dippers are concerned, it's game on.

Members of the organization are heeding the call to “go their own way” less than a day after safety concerns and ice cancelled the non-profit Polar Bear Club’s tradition of running into the water off Sunnyside Beach on Jan. 1.

The dip draws about 600 people each year and raises money for Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre, a Toronto charity working to eliminate child abuse and support victims. The organization is still accepting donations despite the cancellation, according to its website.

The Polar Bear Club is looking into running the full event at a later date.