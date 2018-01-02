Energy regulator orders compensation cut in nuclear budget for OPG

TORONTO — The province's energy regulator has ordered Ontario Power Generation to cut $100 million from the compensation budget for its nuclear operations.

In a decision released Friday, the Ontario Energy Board orders the province's largest electricity generator to cut the "excessive" costs associated with pensions and benefits from its nuclear business' administration, operations and maintenance budget.

The decision comes after OPG, in May 2016, asked for $16.8 billion from the board for a period between 2017 and 2021 — a request that would ultimately lead to an increase in rates.

OPG says the request is intended to, in part, help offset the cost of a major nuclear refurbishment project at the Darlington Nuclear Station and the continued operation of the Pickering Nuclear Station past 2020.

The OEB's decision approves a request for $4.8 billion in costs related to the Darlington refurbishments and $292 million in fees associated with Pickering and says rate increase associated with the request will be retroactively effective from June 1, 2017.