Hazel McCallion shares her wisdom for the New Year

As the roller-coaster ride that was 2017 comes to an end, Metro checked in with GTA elder stateswoman, 96-year-old former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion, for her wisdom on the year that was, and how you can make the most of the one coming up.

Q: You've seen a lot of years, how did 2017 compare to others?

A: I think it's been a bad year for the world. There's people being killed every day. There isn't a newscast in the morning or the evening that doesn't report a bombing here or a shooting there, or whatever, flooding, or fires. Maybe you feel it's worse now because you know about it immediately. Years ago you didn't know about it.

Q: What can people do to make a difference?

A: I started a campaign to help people with HIV in Tanzania, I raised over a million dollars for World Vision, every so often I still get contributions. There's always something you can contribute to, there's so many funds to try to help children in Africa, in different parts in the world, and to make a contribution to those causes.

Q: As someone with such a long and distinguished political career, what has it been like for you to see Trump's fumbles this year?

A: There's no use worrying about it, what can you do about it? There's nothing you can do about it, it's another country.

(You're) hoping that saner people will survive and get control. The President of the United States has got the world now into not knowing what's going to happen. Before there seemed to be some stability, it may not have been good but there was stability.

Now there's lack of stability and lack of confidence in the people that things are going to be OK.

It's very disturbing to see it play out. You're concerned about people. If you value human life then you've got to be concerned. I think it's too bad that the leaders of some of the countries, it's too bad that they don't have more concern about life. How valuable human life is.

Q: What advice do you have for people on New Year's resolutions and how to make the most of 2018?

A: I think, first of all, when you look at New Year's resolutions, you should look back and say, 'Well what did I accomplish last year?' I think when you review the past it encourages you to make some changes, to say 'Gee, maybe I have to undertake some new things in the New Year.'

Secondly I think, you know, you have to do a plan for every day. I plan every day. They change, your plans, but if you don't have a plan you never accomplish as much as you should in the day. You should look at that day as the best day in your life. So make the best of it.

I make notes. In fact sometimes I wake up during the night, if I haven't slept soundly and I have a pad and a pen on my nighttable I make a note of something that maybe I'll add to the list for that day.

Q: What are some of your past resolutions?

A: Some of my resolutions I've made that I've been able to accomplish is to do some travelling. Travel to Aruba or travel to Europe. Some occurred in the year in which I wanted to do it but sometimes it doesn't happen

Q What resolutions do you have for this year?

A: I'm going to visit some of the people that, because I was mayor for so many years, I didn't take time to call or to visit.

I have time now to do that so I'm planning to look up some friends that will get a shock maybe when I call them.

I've gone over my mailing list and there's some people that I don't even know if they're still alive.