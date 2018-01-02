Toronto police release security camera footage of man lighting SUV on fire
Toronto police are releasing security camera footage that appears to show a man trying to burn a parked SUV over the holidays.
Police say officers responded to a call at about 5:15 a.m. on Friday after a white Porsche SUV was set on fire in the driveway of a home in the East York area of Toronto.
They say the man smashed a window, doused the vehicle in gasoline and ignited it before he fled the area in a white, four-door sedan.
Police say they are concerned the man may have sustained "significant injuries" during the alleged arson.
Anyone with information is asked to call police ot Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Video is posted online: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zSXepv66oIY&feature=youtu.be
