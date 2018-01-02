Toronto Police release video footage of man lighting Porsche on fire
In the video released by police, the man can be seen approaching the vehicle, smashing the window, pouring gasoline inside and lighting it.
Toronto Police are searching for a man wanted in an arson investigation over the holidays.
The suspect is accused of setting fire to a white Porsche SUV in the east end of the city on Dec. 29.
The incident occurred around 5 a.m. near O’Connor Dr. and St. Clair Ave. East.
Police said in a media release that the man was wearing dark clothing, and fled in a white four-door sedan.
They are concerned the man sustained significant injuries during the incident, as the flames in the video can be seen blowing out the broken window at the man before he flees.
Police are asking that anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or call Crime Stoppers.
