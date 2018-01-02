Want to get involved in your city in 2018? Toronto boards need you

The city is recruiting members of the public to sit on various boards and committees in the new year. Here's a list of opportunities to apply for so you can make good on that resolution to get more involved in your community.

Toronto Public Library Board: The board is recruiting for two positions, looking for people who have experience in everything from literature and literacy to financial management.

Members serve four-year terms and debate matters such as whether libraries should rent out space to hate groups. (The board recently said no.) Public members receive an annual retainer of $350.

You'll have to clear your schedule on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Deadline to apply is Jan. 15.

Toronto Community Housing Corporation:

Have your say about the city's social housing provider. The TCHC's board is responsible for governance matters such as long- and short-term strategy and policy.

They're recruiting for six positions. Board members get $2,500 per year, plus $500 per meeting, up to $10,000. Applications are due by Feb. 9.

Greater Toronto Airports Authority Community Environment and Noise Advisory Committee

If you're worried about noise around the airport, then this is the committee for you. It advises on matters like the investigation of noise violations.

They're recruiting for one position, though sadly there's no money in it. The deadline to apply is Jan. 15.

William H. (Bill) Bolton Arena:

Joining this west-end arena board is a great way to get involved with a very Canadian asset this winter: ice.

They're looking for three new members, though there's no money in it. The deadline to apply is Jan. 5.

Administrative Penalty Tribunal

If you're super interested in parking tickets and traffic bylaws, you're in luck. This tribunal provides an independent review of penalties people get for these types of things.