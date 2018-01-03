How cities help the homeless during deep freezes

Mayor John Tory announced Wednesday he'll ask the feds about opening the Moss Park Armoury to Toronto's homeless population, amid calls that the city isn't working hard enough to get them out of the extreme cold. Metro takes a look at what other cities are doing, from cold-weather bus passes to shelter in transit stations.

New York City

When the temperature drops below 0 C between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., N.Y.C. issues a Code Blue. It's similar to Toronto's extreme cold alert but with a snappier name.

The city resolves that, during a Code Blue, no homeless person looking for shelter will be turned away, wrote Isaac McGinn, press secretary for the NYC Department of Homeless Services, in an email.

Outreach teams are doubled. Members contact vulnerable people on a list they've compiled — every four hours, starting at 8 p.m. — encouraging them to get out of the cold and into shelters. During an enhanced Code Blue, they check every two hours. The city also committed to adding 250 new beds for the homeless this week.

Montreal

The Canadian Press reported in December that the transit service in the city invites homeless people into stations to warm up during extreme cold temperatures.

The Société de transport de Montréal has teamed up with social service agencies for the last five years. In addition to sending social workers, it provides a free shuttle to ferry homeless people to shelters once stations close for the night.

Edmonton

When the temperature drops to -20 C or below (including windchill) and shelters are at 90 per cent capacity, the city's Central light-rail-transit station may be kept open overnight as a last resort, wrote a spokesperson for Homeward Trust homeless services in an email. In that event, crisis services and emergency medical support will be on hand.​

Nashville

This Tennessee city may not seem like a place where cold is a big concern, but city officials and non-profits have a four-level Cold Weather Community Response Plan to ensure homeless people have a place to stay.

Nashville also has a novel solution for getting them off the street: free bus passes. The passes are activated when the temperature drops to 0 C or below for 24 hours. People can use them to grab a free ride to a shelter or just get a break from the cold.