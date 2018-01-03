Against the odds, these Tibetan refugee brothers are fulfilling their dream of becoming dentists

Born and raised in a refugee camp in Nepal, Khamsum Wangdu and his younger brother Kunsang Namgyal were taught by their parents they must have a higher education to have a future in life.

Although the Tibetan family had barely enough to eat, living off the support of international aid groups, they scraped together all they had and borrowed money from relatives to make sure that Khamsum, Kunsang and their two younger sisters could go to school.

The brothers (who only go by their first and middle names) have aspired to become dentists to help those who can’t afford dental care ever since they were little when their grandfather died from a serious infection after having a tooth extracted by an unqualified dentist using non-sterile equipment.

“We were looked after by our grandfather and were very close to him. Because of his death, we both wanted to be dentists to save others,” said Khamsum.

In 2015, the duo were close to getting their licences in Nepal when they finished their five-and-a-half-year study with scholarships at the University of Kathmandu’s dental school, only to find out they were not allowed to take the Nepalese licensing exam because they were stateless in the country.

Then a new door was opened to them when they got their visas later that year to resettle in Toronto. They joined their father who had come to Canada earlier and was granted asylum.

After more than two years of hard work studying for qualifying exams, Khamsum, 27, and Kunsang, 25, have both been admitted to dental programs for the internationally educated dentists in Canada.

In January, Khamsum will start at the University of Toronto and Kunsang will begin at Dalhousie University in April. Across Canada, less than 80 spots are available for foreign trained dentists; 25 are at U of T and seven at Dalhousie.

The family was thrilled with the news but it didn’t come without drama.

The brothers applied to the universities that have the lowest application fees compared to similar programs at four other Canadian universities. When the results from U of T arrived in early November, only Khamsum was admitted and Kunsang was placed on a waiting list.

“It was bittersweet for all of us at first,” said Khamsum. “Even though I got in, I had a feeling of loss.”

Then two weeks later, the admission letter from Dalhousie came and the family could finally breathe a sign of relief, and celebrate.

“We feel very proud and happy that they both got accepted into dental school,” their mother, Phurbu Lhamo, herself born stateless as a refugee in Nepal, said through an interpreter.

“Each day was a struggle, but they never gave up their dreams and worked hard against all odds. We feel proud seeing their unwavering commitment to education and we can’t wait to see what amazing things they will accomplish in the future.”

With money loaned by friends in Toronto’s close-knit Tibetan community, Khamsum and Kunsang spent two years preparing for the application, including the fundamental assessment exam by the profession’s licensing authorities and an international English language test.

The process cost them thousands of dollars as they studied full time from dawn to dusk in library and in study groups with foreign trained dentists from other countries.

“Like many in my generation, we did not believe that someone could actually go to college, let alone get a degree,” said their father, Kelsang Richoe, who, like his wife, has never been to school.

“I wish both my sons to study through to the highest possible level and become a productive and contributing member of society.”

In the last six months, Khamsum and Kunsang have been taking expensive specialized dental simulation training to refresh their technical skills. Now, they are working to get a bank loan to pay for their respective dental programs, which cost $170,000 each.

“We are sure it’s possible. We have struggled so hard to get here. You can overcome hurdles with hard work and determination,” said Kungsan, who will leave his family and Toronto in March for Halifax.