Deep freeze round 2? Get ready for a 'cold snap' in Toronto

The weather may have warmed up slightly in recent days, but get ready for another deep freeze.

On top of the continued City of Toronto cold weather alert in place since Christmas Day, Environment Canada issued a weather statement Wednesday warning of a “cold snap” expected Thursday through Saturday.

“Extreme cold warning criteria of -30 C is expected to be met in many places Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday,” the statement said.

We are not alone. The weather statement extends outside the boundaries of the Greater Toronto Area, covering most of southern and eastern Ontario, up as far north as Parry Sound and as far south as Windsor.

Environment Canada has also issued snow squall warnings for communities on the east side of Lake Huron, with up to 15 centimetres of snow likely in the warning zones. Most areas of southern Quebec are also under winter storm warnings while northern areas are being warned to brace for extreme cold which could reach -47 C in some places.

The cold is likely to subside by Sunday as a southwesterly air flow arrives in the region, the forecaster said. Thursday will have a high of -12 C with a chance of snow and an overnight low of -22 C, while the mercury is expected to dip to -17 C on Friday and Saturday, with nightly lows of -25 and -19 C respectively.

Air Canada is also heeding to the cold weather and has issued travel advisories for Toronto for Friday and Saturday, warning that strong wind conditions may lead to delays for air travelers.

Sunday’s temperature will boost to just under freezing, with temperatures expected to rise to -4 C. Monday’s weather is expected to be almost tropical at a balmy 0 C, which is just above the seasonal average. But don’t get comfortable. There is a 70 per cent chance of flurries.